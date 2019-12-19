Saluda goes green for Christmastime; the Grinch takes center stage

It can’t be Christmas without The Grinch, right?

How about the Grinch being everywhere, on store windows, around every corner, and in the streets? The Grinch was certainly all around the town of Saluda on Saturday, Dec. 14. Saluda held its annual Christmas Parade, and the theme this year was, of course, The Grinch. The town got all excited this year, and many of the businesses around town participated by painting their store windows and displaying Grinch items outside. From time to time, throughout the last couple of weeks, The Grinch himself even made surprise appearances at some of these businesses.

A different twist was added to the parade this year, as a festival was also held at the Courthouse Square. Around 20 vendors participated in the festival, including lots of businesses there to show support of the event. Even the Saluda Tiger Football Team, the Class AA State Champions, joined in the fun by lighting the Christmas tree on the Courthouse Square that afternoon.

Courtney Horne and Mandy Hess, both assistants who work for the Town of Saluda, were instrumental in making this a fun event for the town and community. The Town of Saluda employees and many volunteers also contributed their hard work to help make this a “Christmasy” day for Saluda residents.

“We chose The Grinch theme because the meaning of the movie is so magical and has a very important lesson, not only for kids, but also for adults,” Ms. Horne said. “We also wanted to add the festival to have something new for our small town and to bring the community together.”

The Grinch movie was also shown in the newly-renovated Saluda movie theatre right next to the courthouse at two different times throughout the day. The theatre was built in 1936 and has been used for plays and other entertainment throughout the years. Of course, not to leave Santa Claus out of the big day, the jolly old elf was on-hand, riding through the parade with all of his reindeer, getting ready for next week.

Saluda was the place to be on Saturday, with the local stores open for shopping and lots of laughing, talking, and smiling amongst friends and families in the community. And this year, the Grinch didn’t steal Christmas; he brought it to Saluda.

Story by Tonya Rodgers / Published December 19, 2019