Mrs. Lila’s gift to husband becomes a treasure for community

Lila Wash loves to entertain during the holidays and has a wonderful time decorating her home with a Christmas tree — and “then some “ — in each room of her lovely home in the Batesburg-Leesville area.

When you enter her home, it is like a winter wonderland, with each room having its own story to tell.

Mrs. Wash began decorating her home elaborately many years ago after her husband became diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “My husband became sick and was not able to go outside, so that is when I began decorating inside as much as I could, so he would be able to enjoy the lights,” she said.

After her husband died in 2009, she began having an open house every Christmas for the neighbors and community members to come by, enjoy delicious food, and spend time with Santa Claus. Last year, she had about 335 people attend.

Even though, she has decided not to continue hosting the Christmas open house, she loves to share her winter wonderland with the community. Mrs. Lila has one very special, unique tree that she calls her Nativity tree. She had always wanted to make a Nativity tree, but never could find enough small Nativity sets to fill up a tree, so she explored some ideas on YouTube. This is where she learned the art of decoupage and made her own Nativity tree from Christmas cards.

Not only is her house filled with Christmas trees, she also has a room where she has handmade bracelets and, of course, these bracelets fill up one of her trees in that room. She gives a bracelet to every lady that comes by and donates them to nursing homes and assisted living homes. This is a new tradition that Mrs. Lila just started this year.

A lady with many special talents, Mrs. Lila also has made some beautiful handmade crocheted blankets for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mrs. Lila’s daughter-in-law, Marsha Wash, said, “Mrs. Lila wanted to make sure all of the family had a crocheted blanket, even those not born yet.”

Mrs. Lila loves people, as is easily seen by her sweet smile and warm greeting that she gives to everyone who walks into her home. She also loves giving to her community — that is the Batesburg-Leesville area — and encourages friends, family, church groups, and others to come by and visit her amazing Christmas treasure.

Story by Tonya Rodgers / Published December 19, 2019