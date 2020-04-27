Like masks and gloves, with faith we can ‘filter out’ life’s bad stuff

Here we continue in this quarantine for a few more days. Not sure how long but let’s make the best of every day.

I heard a guy say, “This can be your worst disaster or your finest hour. You get to choose!” Is your glass half full or half empty?

I realize the loss of income is a challenge, but I think of the folks back during the Great Depression. I remember hearing Grandma Burton talk about some of the situations she remembered. That age group were able to survive, and so will we. I think we will learn how to deal with life with a different perspective. It’s up to each of us to become better people.

I also heard a lady say, “All you know is not all there is to know.” How true! We all tend to think we have an answer for everything, and we probably do have some suggestions, but keep in mind there will always be other solutions. Keep an open mind but hold on to the principles of right and wrong.

We were able to visit with John and his family, Bethany and hers and Jason and his last week. We behaved as we should, but they are family. Little Caleb is crawling well and trying to stand alone. It is precious to see his personality emerging. He is strongly attached to his Mama and is not a happy guy when she is not near him. This is normal, but I think this isolation has made his attraction stronger. He loves food and thinks he needs to eat right along with the adults. They have no concrete plans as to when they will be able to return to China. Of course we are thankful they are here and not there!

As we continue our discussion of household things that can have a spiritual meaning, think of your coffee filters. Oh, how quickly I grab one out of the stack each morning to fill it with coffee grounds to brew my cup. That filter holds the grounds together but allows them to be heated and used.

God sends us many situations that allow us the opportunity to “filter” out the good and discard the bad. Just think of the face masks we are using now. Many styles and many colors made by many different people, but all have the same job: to filter out the virus and prevent it from entering our respiratory system. God has given each of us a brain to use as we continue to filter out the negatives in each day. It is not a one-time thing but a continual process. Whether using a coffee filter or a filter mask, choose wisely.

Oh, another item we are using much more now would be disposable gloves. Every time I put on a pair of gloves, I am reminded that God is the hand that moves the fingers while I am just the usable glove. He should be the One guiding our decisions with actions as we follow His leading. I am not the important one. He is.

The glove also protects us from possible harm. If using gloves while painting, we are protecting our skin. Just last week I cleaned my oven. You better believe I put on those gloves! That spray mess is strong and very caustic to skin. I appreciated the protection provided by the flimsy gloves.

I think many times we become the glove of protection against things that are dealt by harmful people. We protect our children from bad things as much as we can. We protect them from actions and words that we know will cause physical or emotional damage. Be that glove of protection for those around you. Wear that mask or those gloves!

Please keep safe and hope to see you around town soon.