It’s Earth Day – and Dominion Energy has ideas to celebrate

Families in Batesburg-Leesville and across South Carolina can celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day’s with activities that highlight clean energy, sustainability and conservation.

In this age of coronavirus, with so many families working and learning remotely, these activities recommended by Dominion Energy allow families to celebrate Earth Day together from the safety of their homes. Focusing on such topics as water conservation, solar energy, and pollinators, kids may participate in hands-on activities that teach them environmental stewardship and how to help create a more sustainable planet.

Links to the activities and more information can be found at: https://www.dominionenergy.com/earthday. Families also are encouraged to share their creations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by tagging @DominionEnergy to be featured in our activity highlights reel Friday!

Earth Day Activities

Pollinators: Get Pumped About Pollinators

What are pollinators? Do you have any in your yard or in your neighborhood? What kinds of plants attract them? Try this scavenger hunt to learn all about bees, bats, birds, and more!

Energy Conservation: Recycling Rocks

Reusing and repurposing materials around the house is a great way to harness creative energy! Try a few of these eco-savvy Earth Day crafts.

Solar Energy: DIY SOLAR Oven Smores

Have you ever harnessed the power of the sun? Build your own solar oven to make one of the best snacks around!

Wind Energy: Wind-Powered Sail Car

Wind is power! Try to build your own wind-powered vehicle in these fun and easy experiments.

Water Conservation: All About Water

Where does water come from? What happens to water when it goes down the drain? How is water cleaned? Try these experiments at home!

For more information about Dominion Energy’s environmental stewardship, please visit this link.