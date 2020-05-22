Entrepreneur with B-L roots honored with proclamation

Kiara Cancer with Mayor Lancer Shull

Kiara Cancer, a Batesburg-Leesville native, was recognized by Mayor Lancer B. Shull during a May 18 ceremony at the Town Hall.

The proclamation was issued in recognition of the 30-year-old entrpreneur’s recent business accomplishments.

“I feel truly honored and blessed to receive such recognition,” says Kiara. “It’s my pleasure to do all that I can to give back to the wonderful people of Batesburg-Leesville!”

Among the professional achievements attained and community contributions by Ms. Cancer are:

Donating $500 scholarships to four graduating students;

The success of her staffing agency “Extraordinary Headhunters,” which has helped more than 450 people to date find employment;

An invitation to serve on the prestigious Forbes Business Council;

Creation of a “COVID-19 Give Back Fund” that has donated more than $20,000 in donations to those in need; and

Overcoming physical injury and personal hardship to attain personal success.

Ms. Cancer is a member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, the United Way Young Leader Society, Women in Philanthropy and the Forbes Business Council. She has founded the non-profit Women Inspiring Girls, which supports young girls as they become professionals and leaders.