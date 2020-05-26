COLUMN: We reap what we sow, so let us sow what is good

Well, how’s your week been? Rainy and wet but lots of warm sunshine too. We need all of it and God knows just what we need.

I was so happy to get some more strawberries last Saturday from Sease’s Peaches & Strawberries. I have made more jam. Not sure what I will do with all of it, but I do enjoy making it. My blackberry vines are in full bloom, so hopefully I will have those berries for jam as well. Guess I could say I am in a jam for sure! I am having trouble finding the low sugar pectin as it is considered a nonessential, but to me it is an essential. So goes life.

We had a sweet visit with Bethany with her family and Don and Pat last week. I do believe this quarantine has greatly increased family time. I know there are some families who have just not been together, but basically most of us have included family in our inner group. I do hope you have grown closer together and realized that many of the “things” you thought were important really are not. Take some more time to evaluate your lifestyle and see what needs to be altered.

I have beans ready for the picking and have been given some fresh squash! Praise the Lord for His bountiful blessings. I am reminded of the verses in Galatians 6:7-9. Paul tells us “Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”

In this physical season of sowing and reaping we know it is so true. The first sermon I ever heard from Dr. Charles Stanley, his text was this principle. His points were:

1. We will reap what we sow. No doubt about it when I sow corn, I will get corn.

2. We will reap more of what we sow. One kernel of corn will yield 3-5 full ears of corn with many kernels of corn on each ear.

3. We will reap it later than when we first sow it.

So very true. It takes time for the plant to mature and give us the new ears of corn and so we must just wait. We know these principles are true with plants but also true with our lives. We must be sowing good seeds on a daily basis. We must realize God will multiply our deeds, whether good or bad.

Just last week I sat in my chair and reminded God of the meals I had sent to some folks and in love asked what He was going to send back to me. Within a few minutes, a dear friend called to tell me her husband had sent us some fresh blueberries and asparagus! Then another friend gave us the squash.

You may say big deal, but I say, “Big Deal!” All I shared was leftovers, but He sent us fresh stuff. What an exchange.

When you open your hand and your heart to Jesus, He lovingly fills it for us. We all know folks who have sown their wild oats, and you can just see the heartache in the wrinkles in their face! God is able and willing to restore us, but we must live with the consequences.

I love to remember that if something is “restored,” it must have been beautiful at one time. We don’t restore something that was never pretty. We just discard it, but the once lovely things, we take time and resources to restore it to its original beauty.

God will do the same for each of us. So, as you have probably already planted most of your garden, just be patient. You will reap what you have sown, more of it and later. Be patient, life takes time. Don’t get weary in your waiting but be busy planting more seeds.

See you soon, I hope!