COLUMN: Ridge Spring News

My family moved to Ridge Spring in 1907 or about then. My grandfather was Dr. Peter Alexander Brunson and his wife was Adeline Keith Brunson. They raised six children with the oldest being my mother, Harriet.

I have always felt a wonderful kinship to our small town. The town was bustling for many decades, but the automobile and other improvements caused the town to shrink slowly. People moved away, including my husband, Bobby (Robert S. Householder, Jr.), and me. Our town survived anyway through the Depression, the wars, and the ups and downs of it all. We really started a downslide with the closing of two businesses, the grocery store and later the bank.

Joe Cal Watson approached the Friends of Ridge Spring to open a Farmers’ Market, and I believe the slide stopped. The Rusty Roof became Juniper, the Nut House prospered, and then there were four antique shops and Stuff & Things. Ridge Spring had a wonderful triangle, the Nut House, Juniper, and Cones Meat. The Art Center became a wonderful addition, as did a branch library of Saluda County.

Peach Tree 23 was started and more events became part of the calendar. Mayor Pat Asbill with the help of many had the Security Federal open a bank in our town.

Now we are facing a most troubling time. The Coronavirus has really shaken things up. It has become our responsibility to flatten the curve on the spread of the infection. It takes a whole community, the state and our nation to work together to survive and conquer this illness. We will, but it will cost us all.

Stay true and with God’s support; we will survive. I have been writing this column since 2003. I will not be writing my usual weekly column for some time. I hope to send out updates of the progress for Ridge Spring during this crisis. Stay close but within eight feet and continue to find strength in your beliefs.

Even though doors are closed, Juniper, the Blue Canoe, and Rikards’ BBQ are still open for curb service. Several businesses are open, such as Dollar General, Cones, the Nut House,Ridge spring Convenience Store, and Banks Drugs. The bank is available too. You can order online with Haley Bee’s Boutique and other places.

To some positive news now: The Town Square has been landscaped a little. The oak trees that were at the edge of the Main Street and were dying or already dead have been replaced by two gingko and two ash. Other plants have been planted around. They are constructing the shed for the Farmers’ Market also. The monument dedicating the park to Sigrid N. Ceips Memorial still stands.

You now get to go to church in our living room. I pull up a chair to my computer, sing, pray, and listen to our minister read and give her sermon. So far I have only teared up four times during the service. I have also started a 504-piece puzzle on the dining room table.

I have learned the phone can help me stay in touch with friends and family. I am almost 74 years old, so I am part of the group that is susceptible. I want to outlive my mother by only a month or two, so I must protect me and all who would come in contact with me. My nature is to volunteer, but I cannot this time. By the way, my mother died at 98. Let us hope and pray we will be together at the Farmers Market this summer discussing how to boil peanuts.

Good Times in the Olden Days by Joe Watson

Carnivals: When I was a boy in the 1920s and ’30s, carnivals frequently came to Ridge Spring. They had swings and penny toss and other games and, of course, food stands. Sometimes carnivals set up in a pasture behind the house where Mrs. Mary Gunter lived. (Now it is grown up in weeds.) I remember once I saved enough money to see a Rin Tin Tin movie at that carnival. More often, though, the carnivals set up in the town square. One year, a man named Shorty had a food stand at the carnival. When the carnival left, Shorty could not afford to go with them. Instead, he set up his stand on Main Street where we could buy hot dogs for 5 cents and hamburgers for 10 cents. Shorty was a very jealous man, and when he left his stand, where he and his wife lived, he locked her up. After awhile, Shorty earned enough money and left town, evidently to rejoin the carnival.

Acrobatics on Main Street: This story happened before I can remember, but it was told to me by people who were there. Ridge Spring was very proud of its big oak trees along Main Street. When electricity came to the town, extra tall poles were installed so the power lines would be above the trees. (They were said to be the tallest power poles in the world.) D.B. Elkins, a young man whose family lived in the yellow house on the left as you come into Ridge Spring from Batesburg, worked at Bill Lybrand’s service station at the time. He climbed to the top of one of the poles and stood on his head and lived to tell about it! Mr. Elkin’s sister told me she had a photograph of this event. (This story is also recounted in A History of Ridge Spring, published in 2012.)

Roller Skating on Highway 23: Sadly, after the oak trees were saved with the tall power lines, they were cut down when Highway 23 was paved. Lots of folks were upset at the mayor who agreed to this, and he wasn’t re-elected. Would you believe that when I was in high school (in the late 1930s), there was so little traffic that we would roller skate on Highway 23 from one end of town to the other?

Playing Pool: Mr. Ellis Long had a barbershop behind the People’s Bank. (This building currently houses Security Federal.) You went down a sidewalk on the left side of the bank and entered the barbershop from a side door. While George Strother and I were waiting to get our hair cut, we would draw a checkerboard pattern on the sidewalk and use bottle caps to play pool, which is similar to checkers. One player would turn his caps upside down. Sometimes grown-ups like Harry Bell’s father, who ran the bank, would play with us.

Hot Air Balloon in the Square: Once a man came to town and gave an exhibition of a hot air balloon on the square. He sold tickets for people to watch. As he fired up the hot air, people held ropes around the balloon until it was ready to lift. Adding to my excitement, I got to hold one of the ropes. After we turned loose, and the balloon rose into the air, the man came down in a parachute.

Best Friend Comes to Ridge Spring: You may remember the Best Friend of Charleston from South Carolina history classes. It had its first run in 1830 and was the first locomotive built entirely within the United States. Well, in 1828, a working replica of the Best Friend was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company. It was exhibited around the state over the next few years. Around 1930, the Best Friend came to Ridge Spring. Because my father was mayor at the time, the crew spent the night at our house. The next day the Best Friend made an excursion to Ward, and my sisters and brother and I rode along. It was an exciting day. Today, the 1928 replica is on display at the Best Friend of Charleston Museum at 23 Ann Street in Charleston, behind the Charleston Visitor Center.

ART ASSOCIATION OF RIDGE SPRING & GALLERY AARS would like to thank everyone that has visited the Art Center of Ridge Spring, attended a class or event, became a member, purchased artwork or just passed a good word about us. All scheduled events and classes remain postponed at this time. We will resume normal activity as soon as it is safe for everyone. Signed, Members of AARS

Josie Rodgers

Teachers and parents have been quite creative with lessons and memes. I have gotten so tickled at the funnies that I see on social media. It really helps to shed light on what parents and teachers do, but it also lends a bit of comic relief to our days as we struggle to do what is best for everyone. If you have ideas, please share them with each other!

Whether it be crafts or manipulatives or virtual trips, everything is game at this point so that we can continue learning and having fun. Family time is so important as well, so step back and see what you can do to relish this time with your kids.

The Blue Canoe opened March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, and what a treat that was! My oldest daughter picked up her coffee and just raved about it! I had to get prescriptions filled at Banks and walked down to order various types of muffins. Judging by my family’s response, I should have ordered a lot more. They are still open and have a convenient drive-through. I guess that’s a perk of being in the old bank building. The inside of the café is beautiful, better than any Starbucks or other café. The people working are so friendly and happy and helpful! There have been many outstanding reviews on social media about The Blue Canoe, so you need to check it out!

Let’s continue to support our local businesses throughout this pandemic and after. Corporations will be fine, but it’s our small town businesses that suffer. They depend on us. They are also the ones who donate to our athletics, schools, bands, yearbooks, etc. Now is the time to remember that support and reciprocate it! Thank you, small businesses! We love you!

RSM Elementary: Yearbooks are being sold only through treering.com and will not be available to purchase at school. Through treering.com, you can customize two pages for free if you purchase a yearbook before May 4. Yearbooks purchased by May 4 will be shipped to the school with no added shipping cost to you and given to your student during the school day by the end of May. Use the validation code below to order your standard or custom yearbook today, starting at $22 for softcover and $28.95 for hardcover! Validation code is 1014410540564413.

RSM High: All distance learning packets have been emailed, picked up, or mailed. They are also available online. Teachers are diligently working to assist students through various outlets including email and other communication avenues. We certainly miss the day-to-day interactions with our students and our colleagues. My colleagues are also my friends, and I miss them terribly. I am very proud of our district and schools for all they are doing to help our students through this time. The hard work continues, and we will not allow this scourge to take away our kids’ education. Please contact any teacher or staff member with any questions you have. We are a Trojan family, and we will get through this together.

Review from David Marshall James

The Last Passenger by Charles Finch

Charles Finch, scribe of some of the most readable period mysteries in the marketplace, has arrived with yet another, the 13th in the Charles Lenox series set in Victorian London.

In his past three novels, including this one, Finch has rewound the clock back to the 1850s, when Lenox first began detecting, much to the chattering over clattering teacups throughout the drawing rooms and salons of Mayfair, where Lenox resides in a townhouse facing Hampden Lane.

Lenox’s irrepressible curiosity about the ever-changing circumstances concerning the increasingly cosmopolitan capital where he makes his home has naturally led to his avocation and his assumption of pro-bono cases. Moreover, he has been summoned to Scotland Yard to assist the in-house detectives with their most perplexing crimes.

Meanwhile, Lenox’s family and closest friends worry over his safety, and with good reason, given the results of his case-in-point, in which Finch has crafted a mystery that defies extensive description without spoiling its exciting developments.

The story takes off with the arrival of the train from Manchester at Paddington Station in the wee, small hours of the morning. A gruesome murder has occurred onboard, and Lenox is soon hot on the track of the culprit.

The narrative grows much larger than one might expect, in a trans-Atlantic web, as with Dame Agatha Christie’s advantageous story line in her most-famous “all aboard” mystery. However, Lenox’s era is strikingly different from that of Hercule Poirot.

As always, Finch provides all manner of informative flourishes and time-framing touches. His deft hand with characterizations elevates his novels to the upper echelon of the mystery genre. Whether large, small, or in-between in role, every character is enhanced by the author’s Dickensian style.

The story concludes in early 1856, and the reader figures Lenox to be approaching his 28th birthday. The later-set novels, beginning with Finch’s first, A Beautiful Blue Death, leave the protagonist after the passage of about 20 years over 10 books.

‘Twill be interesting to learn where Finch picks up his series from here. Will he dial the clock forward to the 1890s, when Londoners were devouring detective fiction and consumed by each “true crime” account in the city newspapers? There’s plenty of literary juice left in Lenox & Co., and surely Finch can deliver even more pips.

Harriet’s Garden Tips

March roars in like a lion and out like a lamb. I hope for the flowers are in gorgeous bloom. The azaleas are perfect. Remember to prune or reshape them after they have bloomed do not wait. Blooming bushes have the same rule. I have pruned my camellias this time of year too.

Fertilizing these plants now is a good idea. It may be warming up but do not plant those tender plants yet. I remember the year I brought out my mandavillas and all five died back. There are some herbs that are ready to plant. Parsley is a biannual which means it lives two years so always replant it to make sure each year you will have some. The flat leaf kind is used a lot in cooking too.