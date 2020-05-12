COLUMN: How do we honor our Moms during this special week?

Oh, what a grand day we had on Sunday, Mother’s Day!

It seemed strange to celebrate it without sharing the weekend with the Poultry Festival. It was also Parker’s 11th birthday, but we did not go to Greenville to share the day with him. John and Bethany and their families joined us for dinner with a variety of good foods. Linda made her famous lasagna to go with a counter full of other tasty dishes. I did the desserts of peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, coconut pie, chocolate layer cake, chocolate pound cake, pralines, and chocolate covered pretzels. Each person had many choices!

When they all left JT and I both crashed for a good nap! It was exactly 10 of us, so we met the limit of folks to gather. Hope your celebrations were good, too.

We enjoyed three days at the beach the first of last week. I just had to see the waves and get away. We stayed in most of the time and just got carry-out as required. We did eat one meal outside on the picnic table. There were many crazy folks swimming in the cold water, but that was their choice. I was sad that the pool was closed, even the indoor one, but I survived.

I see many churches are doing services online or outside. Ours has been online, and it has been encouraging to hear God’s word taught. Hope you have tuned in to yours or to another group’s services. I still don’t understand how churches weren’t supposed to meet and yet the liquor stores are allowed to open. I do hope you are praying for our leaders to have good judgment during this time as well as all year long. They need God’s wisdom to lead us.

I want to share the four main points our pastor gave us Sunday as to how we honor our Mothers and Fathers. He nailed it!

1. We honor them by the life you lead. Are we following the Godly teachings they have taught you? Does your way of living reflect their values? I think the saddest thing a parent ever said to me about their child was, “Mrs. Burton, whatever you can do, please do. I can’t do anything with my child.” Oh, such poor choices the child had made.

2. We honor them by the load you lift from them. Oh, no child is perfect because his parents aren’t perfect, but children, don’t add to the load your parents are already holding! Be quick to offer to help them especially as they age. I speak from experience! When our children and grandchildren quickly offer to do something for us, we appreciate it so much. Teach your little children to lift the load of the adults around them.

3. We honor them by the living the lessons you have learned. Oh, it is so sweet to hear one of our adult children teach their children the lessons of life they learned at home. If they saw your life as a valid teacher, they are more likely to pass those teaching along to theirs.

4. We honor our parents by the love we lavish on them. I think for most of us, time spent with us is much more valuable than any gift you could purchase for us! My love language has always been deeds of kindness so when you help me out with a task or do a job for me, I feel so appreciated! Be a helper to the helpless.

Enjoy your week and hope to see you soon in person!