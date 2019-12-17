CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS DIRECTORY

Local church and non-profit civic organization are invited to share their Christmas program listings with the readers of The Twin-City News. This directory will be updated as submissions come in, right up until Christmas Day.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019

STILL WATERS BAPTIST CHURCH — 10 a.m., Christmas Cantata. Located at 374 Delmar Rd, Leesville (corner of Hwy. 378 and Delmar Rd.).

THE RESCUE CHURCH — 11 a.m., Christmas Program. Coffee and danish at 10:30 a.m. before program, refreshments following program. Located at Pelion High School auditorium, 600 Lydia Dr., Pelion (off Hwy. 178).

FAITH COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH — 6 p.m., "Heaven & Nature Sing" Children's Program, followed by Cookies With Santa. Located at 157 W. Frontage Rd., Aiken.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BATESBURG — 7 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. Located at 436 W. Church Street, Batesburg.

STILL WATERS BAPTIST CHURCH — 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Located at 374 Delmar Rd, Leesville (corner of Hwy. 378 and Delmar Rd.).

ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH — 10:30-11 p.m., Christmas Carols and music by local artists; 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Service. Located at 415 Wilson Street, Batesburg.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2019

