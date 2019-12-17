CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS DIRECTORY

Local church and non-profit civic organization are invited to share their Christmas program listings with the readers of The Twin-City News. This directory will be updated as submissions come in, right up until Christmas Day.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019
- STILL WATERS BAPTIST CHURCH — 10 a.m., Christmas Cantata. Located at 374 Delmar Rd, Leesville (corner of Hwy. 378 and Delmar Rd.).
- THE RESCUE CHURCH — 11 a.m., Christmas Program. Coffee and danish at 10:30 a.m. before program, refreshments following program. Located at Pelion High School auditorium, 600 Lydia Dr., Pelion (off Hwy. 178).
- FAITH COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH — 6 p.m., “Heaven & Nature Sing” Children’s Program, followed by Cookies With Santa. Located at 157 W. Frontage Rd., Aiken.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2019
- FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BATESBURG — 7 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. Located at 436 W. Church Street, Batesburg.
- STILL WATERS BAPTIST CHURCH — 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Located at 374 Delmar Rd, Leesville (corner of Hwy. 378 and Delmar Rd.).
- ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH — 10:30-11 p.m., Christmas Carols and music by local artists; 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Service. Located at 415 Wilson Street, Batesburg.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2019
To submit a holiday event hosted by your church or civic organization, email us HERE.