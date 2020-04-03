Protective gear shortage has LexMed seeking community help

Hospitals across the country are wrestling with shortages of necessary personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other staff as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

Lexington Medical Center is no exception, and now the hospital is asking the community to help with donations of equipment to keep healthcare workers safe. Donations may be made through the non-profit Lexington Medical Center Foundation.

“With the coronavirus and with the personal protective equipment, the majority of it is one-use. So, you constantly have to make sure that you’re changing out what you’re wearing to take care of patients,” said Thomas Tafel, Community Outreach Manager at Lexington Medical Center. “It becomes a dire need, especially with the anticipation of increased cases in our state, that we make sure that our nurses, doctors, environmental staff, everyone that’s taking care of our patients is well-protected.”

Mr. Tafel knows all too well the challenges faced by healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. His wife is a nurse, one of the many brave souls providing selfless care to patients while trying to protect their own health.

“To just see the effort they go through every day to ensure their safety, their patients’ safety and the community’s safety and what they put themselves in front of that we take for granted, it’s just amazing to see every day,” Mr. Tafel said. “My hat’s off to them. It really shows the character of the people we have working to take care of our sickest people. They’re working long hours and working hard, and anything we can do to just make it easier for them or make their time a little bit better is what I’m here for right now.”

The list of life-saving supplies needed for clinicians and patients is not unlike those now in short supply inside COVID-19 “hot spots” such as New York and Los Angeles – major cities that get most of the national news coverage about protective equipment shortfalls. Among the supplies now critically needed at Lexington Medical Center are:

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) and related supplies

N-95 masks

Three-ply polypropylene, ear-loop face masks

Disinfecting cleaning wipes

Hand sanitizer (ideally 75 percent alcohol or higher)

Face shields

Disposable isolation gowns

Numerous local businesses and individuals have stepped up already to meet some of the hospital’s need for protective equipment. Veterinary clinics, dentist offices and nail salons have been among the donors to check in and give.

“It’s been fascinating to see companies, individuals calling in to say, ‘Y’all probably need this more than I do,’” Mr. Tafel said.

Lexington Medical Center also might be in position to buy needed equipment at fair market price, but hospital officials are guarding against those who would exploit the national shortage of protective equipment for personal profit. There’s also the risk of buying equipment that is poorly manufactured and doesn’t meet the highest standards of protection.

“Supply and demand is always an interesting thing, and there are some higher prices than we would normally want to receive,” Mr. Tafel said. “You always have to be careful about vendors reaching out that you don’t have relationships with. We are a very careful organization. We make sure that we vet everything properly, and we want to make sure that the materials that we receive are of quality and have the FDA-certification so that we’re not receiving anything that would harm our clinical staff.”

Individuals or companies who would like to donate these supplies should contact Mr. Tafel in the Lexington Medical Center Community Outreach office at 803-791-2540 or by email at tetafel@lexhealth.org.