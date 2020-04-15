Lexington County cases of COVID-19 now exceed 200

Lexington County now has recorded 208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus, according to latest data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 positive tests stand at 3,553 and 97 deaths overall. Ten of those deaths were reported in the latest DHEC reports; of those, two deaths were in Lexington County.

There now have been 15 confirmed cases in two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070). DHEC’s latest projections estimate as many as 92 additional unreported cases in those two zip codes.

“The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community,” according to the DHEC website. “By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.”

The current zip-code-by-zip-code count from DHEC is available here.