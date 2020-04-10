Lexington Co. reports second-highest new COVID cases

Lexington County logged South Carolina’s second-largest number of new coronavirus cases in the latest tally released Thursday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Statewide, the Palmetto State recorded 241 confirmed cases in the newest numbers. Of those, Lexington County posted 33. Richland County led the state Thursday with 44 confirmed new positive tests for COVID-19.

Four additional deaths were reported, including one in Lexington County, bringing the statewide death toll to 67.

The latest county-by-county, zip-code-by-zip-code saw the number of confirmed cases in the Leesville zip code (29070) jump to 11 overall, with three reported cases total in Batesburg (29006). The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ridge Spring (29129) increased to four overall.

Overall, the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina stands at 2,792. That number represents a little more than 10 percent of the total number of tests (26,296) that have been conducted statewide; of those, slightly more than 23,500 tests have come back negative.