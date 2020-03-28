DHEC is now releasing COVID-19 data by zip code

At least two patients so far in the 29070 (Batesburg-Leesville) zip code have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to detailed data now being released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Following a request by the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC), DHEC posted its first county-by-county, zip-by-zip records late Thursday night. The SCAC had requested the information in an effort to keep first responders working for local, county and state agencies safe when responding to emergency calls.

The DHEC data map, available HERE, shows the number of positive cases in each zip code for the previous 14 days. The state health agency also is reporting that 2,408 people have been tested by the Public Health Laboratory but were found to be negative for coronavirus

“It’s important to know that there are many more people in the community who have this virus and have never been tested,” DHEC posted on its website alongside the new data. “Also, DHEC isn’t notified when individuals are no longer infectious (i.e., they are well), and as a result, these numbers likely include people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.”

The latest data for Lexington County shows 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday night at midnight, with two of those in the 29070 zip code.

The most cases reported were in the 29072 zip code, a large swath of land that sweeps across Lexington County north of Interstate 20 from the Saluda River westward and includes the Town of Lexington and most of the Lake Murray area.

In addition, data for Saluda County shows one confirmed COVID-19 case in the 29129 (Ridge Spring) zip code.

DHEC cautioned against panic but did issue a precautionary note in this data release: “Regardless of the number of positive cases in their community, everyone is encouraged to take the same daily precautions to prevent against the spread of COVID-19,” the website stated.