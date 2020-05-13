New assistant principal named at elementary school

Samantha Kennedy was approved by the Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees on Tuesday, May 12 to serve as the new assistant arincipal of Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

Mrs. Kennedy has been employed with Lexington Three since 2016, first as a fourth grade teacher at B-L Elementary School and most recently as the Instructional Coordinator at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School. She is replacing Angie Mishoe, who is leaving B-L Elementary School on July 1 to become the new Director of Special Services in Lexington Three.



Mrs. Kennedy holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Clemson University and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina. She says one of the things she loves most about Lexington Three is the culture.

“It is incredible to see so many parents and community members invested in our district, our schools, and our students. I love coming to work every day knowing that we are doing everything we can in this district to foster a learning environment where children feel supported and challenged! I believe that because of our incredible community support and outstanding faculty and staff we are making school a place that children look forward to coming to every day; a place where they know they can thrive,” she said.



In her spare time, Mrs. Kennedy enjoys running, reading, playing tennis and spending time with friends and family. She and her husband, Lane, make their home in Lexington.