Lexington Three surprises Teachers of the Year at home

Lexington County School District Three is excited to announce its new Teachers of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

Teachers were surprised at their homes on Friday, May 8 by school and district administrators bearing balloons, gifts, signs and lots of congratulatory words. The Teacher of the Year title is voted on annually by staff members at each school.

The recipients were:

B-L Primary School: Sam Shealy

B-L Elementary School: Shila Tharp

B-L Middle School: Cherlyn Anderson

B-L High School: Col. Jonathan Robinson

These four teachers will vie for the title of Lexington County School District Three Teacher of the Year early in the Fall. The overall Lexington Three Teacher of the Year will then go on to compete in the South Carolina Teacher of the Year competition in the Spring of 2021.

