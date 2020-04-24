Lexington Three set to resume student feeding program

Lexington County School District Three is scheduled to resume its Student Feeding Program this Monday, April 27.

The program had been temporarily paused because a food service worker was diagnosed with COVID-19, and Lexington District One stepped in the past two weeks to provide care at a Gilbert-area school.

Lexington Three families now will be able to receive food again at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting this Monday. Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is located at 403 South Lee Street, Leesville.

Bagged meals for the entire week will be available on Mondays in the bus loop of the school. Families are asked to practice social distancing as they receive food from tables outside of the building.

Lexington Three also is participating in the Meals-to-You Program. The Meals-to-You Program provides breakfasts and lunches to students in rural school districts who receive meals through the National School Lunch Program at a free or reduced price. Through the program, 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches are MAILED directly to the student’s home every two weeks while schools are closed because of COVID-19.

If at least one student in the household qualifies for free or reduced status, all children under the age of 18 living in the home will also qualify to receive meals.

Lexington Three anticipates beginning to enroll families in the Meals-to-You program “within the next few weeks,” according to a district press release. Families who already qualified to receive free or reduced meals will be contacted by district personnel soon.

Families not previously receiving free or reduced meals but who may now qualify due to changes in their income or economic status should fill out a free or reduced meals application. This application can be found by clicking here: https://4.files.edl.io/…/202827-9d51a293-c0c3-4819-aa7d-c3a…

Completed applications can be emailed to dleaphart@lex3.org or faxed to the attention of the Food Services Department at 803-532-8000.