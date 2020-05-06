Lexington Three modifies kindergarten registration

Lexington County School District Three is taking a slightly different approach this year to pre-registering children for 4K and 5K kindergaten classes this fall.

The district is asking parents and/or guardians of brand new kindergarten students at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School to go ahead and pre-register their child for school. This registration is only for students who have never been enrolled in Lexington School District Three.

The link to the registration information can be found here on the Lexington Three Schools website.

Parents of incoming kindergarten also are encouraged to watch the video the school district has produced, introducing them to the different programs at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School: