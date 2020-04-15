Lexington Three celebrates recent staff appointments

Angie Mishoe has been named as Lexington County School District Three’s new Director of Student Services.

The Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Mishoe to oversee the district’s special education programming. She will begin work at the District Office on July 1, moving over from her current post as assistant principal at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary.

Angie Mishoe

Prior to that role, Mishoe was the instructional coordinator at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School and a special education teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary.

Mishoe holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Winthrop University in Special Education and holds two master’s degrees – one in educational leadership from USC and another in sports administration from U.S. Sports Academy.

Mishoe and her husband Tommy have two children, Marshall and Jordan. They live in Lexington.

Melinda O’Connell also has been named as the district’s new Director of Child Nutrition. Melinda officially began her role on March 9 and has led the district’s student feeding program throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.

Melinda O’Connell

O’Connell has been working in school nutrition for the past 13 years. Previously, she worked with Richland School District Two’s nutrition program.

O’Connell holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Governors University. She is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and remains actively involved in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Growing up in New Orleans, O’Connell was exposed to the restaurant industry at a young age. Both her grandparents and parents owned restaurants and the family worked in them regularly.

O’Connell has four sons – Aidan (15), Paxton (11), Kellan (9), and Lawson (4) – and lives in Lexington near the Pelion line.