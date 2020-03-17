Lexington 3 sets food service for children on virus break

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, under direction of the Governor and the state Department of Education, Lexington County School District Three will initiate its Student Feeding Program to provide meals to students out of school because of the coronavirus crisis and mandated statewide school closings.

Things to remember:

The feeding program is free to all children under the age of 18.

Children MUST be present in order to receive a bagged meal.

Children will receive two bagged meals at a time (one breakfast and one lunch).

The feeding program will only serve children on weekdays.

The feeding program will run through at least March 31st.

Lexington Three will disperse meals to children via a bus route with designated stops and through a drive-through line set up at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

Bus Route Information

A bus carrying bagged meals will make three stops each weekday at several points within the school district’s lines in an effort to make food pick-up more accessible for families. Out of consideration for everyone’s health and well-being, we ask that only one family at a time approach the bus.

The bus will make the following stops:

11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. – Mr. B’s Convenience Store near Leesville Gardens (402 East Columbia Avenue, Leesville)

11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. – Empty Parking Lot Behind McDonald’s (212 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. – Old Hardee’s Parking Lot (502 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

Families can also pick-up food at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, March 17. Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is located at 403 South Lee Street in Leesville.

Staff members will be passing out bagged meals in a drive-through format at the front of the school. Children need to be present in order to receive the bagged meal. Families are asked to please not exit their cars out of consideration for everyone’s health and well-being.