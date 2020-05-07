County’s school districts join forces to shed light on 2020 graduates

School districts across Lexington County have come up with the bright idea to work together to “Glow for Grads” later this month.

Lexington County District Three has joined with its counterparts in Lexington One, Two, Four and Lexington/Richland Five to ask all residents, businesses, and others across the county to turn their lights on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:20 p.m.

The districts are asking folks to keep the lights on for at least 20 minutes and 20 seconds in a united show of support for Lexington County’s 2020 high school seniors.

“We’re just ecstatic to be able to celebrate our senior Panthers, as well as all of the seniors from across Lexington County. We hope they feel loved and supported in these trying times,” said Mackenzie Taylor, spokesperson for Lexington Three Schools.

Across Lexington County, more than 3,700 students will graduate this month, ending their secondary education with schools closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Although this 2020 graduating class will have a fascinating story to tell their children and grandchildren one day, right now they are missing proms, spring sports, concerts and performances — making this senior year a bit disappointing,” said Mary Beth Hill, spokesperson for Lexington District One, which includes Gilbert-area schools. “Together, we can lift them up and show them how very much they mean to all of us here in Lexington County by something as simple as turning on our lights. After all, they are family and our neighbors.”

Here in Lexington Three, students will receive an extra-special “Glow for Grads” tribute: all the stadium lights at the “Panther Pit” will come on in honor of the 100th graduating class of Batesburg-Leesville High School.