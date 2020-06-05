Area students graduate from Clemson University

Although spring commencement ceremonies at Clemson University were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the university awarded more than 4,700 degrees in May 2020 to students who completed their studies.

Students from our area who completed their degrees at Clemson University were:

Alex G. Aull of Batesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Caroline V. Corley of Leesville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Genetics.

Shellie G. Davis of Leesville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Allison R. Harman of Leesville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

Nathen C. Hilley of Leesville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resource Management.

Mallory A. Jordan of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Mary T. McCutchen of Leesville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Emily M. Olack of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology.

Hannah E. Page of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Brittney N. Rodgers of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology.

Madison K. Shealy of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

John R. Simpson of Gilbert graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.