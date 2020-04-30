Walmart touts that it gave all associates COVID-19 bonuses

Walmart workers in Batesburg-Leesville and across the country were shown a little extra in the paycheck for working through the coronavirus.

According to a Thursday announcement, your favorite associate at the Batesburg-Leesville likely found a few extra dollars in his or her paycheck this past month.

Walmart Inc. revealed that associates in South Carolina stores received a bonus in their paychecks today adding up to $3.4 million statewide. In all, Walmart gave associates nationwide $180 million in bonuses today.

With this latest cash reward, “when combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times,” according to a company release. Today’s announcement stated that earlier this month, full-time hourly associates received $300 bonuses and while part-time hourly worker found an extra $150 in their paychecks.

Also in today’s release, Walmart announced that it had reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide in less than six weeks.

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” the company stated. “Our focus on our associates’ health and safety continues. We’re conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all associates. We’ve also added sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitation protocols. We appreciate everything our associates are doing to serve our customers and communities. They’re truly making a difference.”

For more on happenings nationally at Walmart during the COVID-19 crisis, check out their corporate website.