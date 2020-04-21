Town Council votes to rezone, opens door to new food store

A new Sprint Foods store similar to this one on Rutland Drive in Aiken likely will be built at the corner of Highway 23 and North Carolina Avenue after Town Council approved first reading of rezoning. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Development LLC

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council voted 5-4 Tuesday night to approve first reading of rezoning property at the corner of S.C. Highway 23 and North Carolina Avenue, opening the door to construction of a new “upscale” and “next-level” food-and-fuel store.

Wyatt Development LLC of Graniteville plans to purchase the 1.5-acres of land across three existing properties to build the new Sprint Foods store, its first in the Midlands. The rezoning will change the land’s zoning from “Multi-Family Residential” and “Two-Family Residential” to “General Commercial.”

Town Council met in a special called meeting after the rezoning was tabled during last week’s regular monthly meeting. Several Council members expressed concerns about traffic and the sites’ location adjacent to older residential properties.

For the second week in a row, Town Council used videoconferencing technology to conduct its business.

Jim Price of Wyatt Development joined Town Council by teleconference to answer concerns about the new Sprint Food store, which will be the similar in design to 20 other stores the Augusta-based chain operates in the Aiken-Augusta area. The property will include shielded LED lighting and is to be bordered by landscaping and a 6-foot-high fence on the property line adjacent to residential areas, Mr. Price said.

The developer also cited an independent traffic estimate commissioned by the company indicating that a six-pump Sprint Food store generates only 29 additional cars in the morning and 38 more cars in the evening above the 6,900 vehicles per day that currently traverse the road. An independent traffic study specific to the site also is underway.

“(The South Carolina Department of Transportation) has already looked at this plan; they are the folks that asked us to align Mill Street with one of our driveways,” Mr. Price told Town Council. “These driveways have been looked at by SCDOT… I can assure you we’re going to do everything that SCDOT requires us to do. If we don’t have smooth ingress and egress into our properties, then that’s not a place for us to be.”

Councilman Bob Hall, who represents the district where the property rests and ultimately voted against the rezoning, said he had spoken to numerous residents of the area – and only one was in favor of the development. “The others are adamantly against it,” he said.

But the developer stressed that Sprint Food wants to be a good neighbor to local residents.

“We are very cognizant of the neighbors that are surrounding our properties,” Mr. Price replied. “This corridor, West Church Street, is the commercial corridor for your community… Right across the street, you have commercial property, and we would like very much to be there.”

Councilwoman Shirley Mitchell, who also voted against rezoning, said she too had been told by several elderly residents in the area that “they don’t want it. They don’t want the noise late at night, and I don’t feel like you should impose something like that on old people,” she said. “I don’t think it’s right.”

However, Councilman Jason Prouse stressed that the new construction likely will promote healthy competition in the Batesburg-Leesville business community and is in keeping with the Town’s desire for ongoing economic revitalization.

“The reality is if we’ve got Highway 23 and Highway 1 corridors, and if we can’t develop these or allow these to develop, then what good are we doing? We’re here to make positive impacts for our Town, for our residents,” he said. “And part of that is increasing opportunities for people to make their own choices regarding their purchases.”

Once the subject properties change hands from the current owners, Wyatt Development LLC plans to begin construction on the new Sprint Food Store by summer and hopes to open by the end of the year, Mr. Price said.