Saluda food producer donates ramen to ‘healthcare heroes’

Workers at a Saluda-based food production plant will deliver “thousands” of meals to workers at two area hospitals next week. Photo courtesy of Palmetto Gourmet Foods

A Saluda County noodle maker is preparing to donate “thousands of cups” of its new ramen products to frontline healthcare workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Palmetto Gourmet Foods, which has a large production facility on Highway 378 (Columbia Highway) east of Saluda, is launching its new instant ramen brands, Ramen Express by Chef Woo, and the company has decided to celebrate by donating instant noodle meals to several nearby hospitals. Cups of the flavored ramen will be delivered to workers at Lexington Medical Center on May 13 and to Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood on May 14.

“In March and April, we served over 3 million meals and production continues to ramp up, requiring us to hire more employees – which is great for the community and local economy,” said Sal Tortora, Director of Operations, in a release from Palmetto Gourmet Foods. “We also feel it’s important to give back, so we are donating thousands of cups of our new Ramen Express to local COVID centre hospitals as a thank you to our local healthcare heroes!”

Thomas Tafel, Community Outreach Director at Lexington Medical Center, said that the hospital is grateful for the Palmetto Foods donation and others that have come in during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s an extension of what we’ve been seeing with the greater community coming together to help our employees,” he said. “It really shows who our community is and what our community is made of.”

Palmetto Gourmet Foods, one of the largest noodle production plants in North America, employs almost 100 people in Saluda County and has announced plans to hire more workers as they “rapidly ramp up to meet nationwide demand,” according to its release.

“We are also very thankful to our employees who are our frontline heroes,” Reza Soltanzadeh, Palmetto Foods CEO, said in the press release. “Palmetto employees are helping to keep America fed and shelves stocked with tasty, affordable noodles made right here in the U.S. We’re so proud of their efforts, and it will be a proud moment when they hand deliver the Ramen Express donations to the hospitals.”

For more on Palmetto Gourmet Foods and its noodle brands, visit their website.