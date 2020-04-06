Restaurateurs unite, asking Town to suspend hospitality tax

A letter signed by representatives of seven local businesses asks the Town of Batesburg-Leesville to suspend collection of the 2 percent hospitality tax during the coronavirus crisis.

Several independent restaurateurs in the Batesburg-Leesville area have bonded together to ask the Town of Batesburg-Leesville to temporarily suspend its still-controversial hospitality tax for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives of seven local establishments signed and submitted a letter, dated March 31, requesting a “tax holiday” from the 2 percent tax that under state law must be used for tourism-related projects. The request cites the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the hospitality industry as motivation for the letter.

“Even though this is a ‘pass through tax’ the positive media that it will generate for our town and the tax break it gives our customers may help us return to normal at a quicker pace,” the letter stated. “This in turn may save some businesses from going under and will increase gross incomes that affect business licenses, utility bills and property tax, all of which affect the town’s bottom line.”

The letter to Mayor Lancer Shull and Town Council begins by acknowledging that “the hospitality industry and the citizens of Batesburg-Leesville and surrounding communities have been hard hit by the coronavirus shut down. The financial uncertainty of everyone is at the forefront of our thoughts at this time.”

Signators on the letter represented Shealy’ Bar-B-Que, Wiz’s Eatery, Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant, Fox’s, Randall’s Produce, Kwik Carry and Mom & Pop’s.

Tommy Shealy of Shealy’s Bar-B-Que said the request is an effort to help drive more business to local restaurants that had to throttle back to takeout and/or delivery after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a ban on sit-down dining at bars and restaurants statewide.

“It’s a pass-through tax; I understand that. It’s not going to put any money into any restaurateur’s pocket directly,” Mr. Shealy said. “But anything we can do to help the consumer, anything we can do to put a good face on our community. If we can go out here and advertise that you come to Batesburg-Leesville, we’re having a tax holiday from the hospitality tax, it may entice some people to patronage our restaurants. Anything that can give us a positive spin right now.”

Though local restaurants pass along to the Town the two cents collected on each dollar customers spend on prepared food and drinks, Shealy and others hope a “tax holiday,” if approved, will have an indirect positive impact on hurting restaurants’ bottom lines.

“If we can attract some customers because we give them a tax holiday, yes that will help the bottom line,” he said. “If you can attract one or two more customers that may or may not come out, it’s a marketing tool. And if the Town had a need for the money and had a plan to spend the money – which they do not – it would be a different thing. It’s not like they need the money at this point in time, and I think it would be money well spent to help our restaurants attract more people into town.”

At last report, the Town of Batesburg-Leesville had collected more than $600,000 in hospitality tax revenue, with only about $48,000 spent so far; last winter, the Town bought new Christmas decorations.

Proceeds from the H-tax have been considered as a potential source of funding for various downtown revitalization projects outlined in the Town’s Master Plan. In time, hospitality tax funds could be used to leverage against bonds for major revitalization projects.

Temporarily suspending the H-Tax collections likely will come up for discussion at an emergency Town Council meeting called for Monday night (April 6) to discuss coronavirus-related issues, Town Manager Ted Luckadoo said.